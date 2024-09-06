ADVERTISEMENT
From NDC's 2-decade stronghold to battleground in 2024, who wins Techiman South?

Kojo Emmanuel

The Techiman South Constituency, a key electoral area in the Bono East Region, has witnessed significant political competition between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since the 4th Republic's inception in 1992.

Christopher Beyere Baasongti and Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah
In 1996, the NDC, led by Kwadwo Mama Adams, won the seat by a significant margin.

The party's dominance in the region at the time was attributed to its strong grassroots support and the popularity of the then-incumbent President Jerry John Rawlings.

The 2000 election marked a turning point, with the NPP clinching the seat from the NDC. This victory was part of a broader trend where the NPP gained ground in various constituencies, leading to John Agyekum Kufuor's presidential win.

The NDC consolidated its hold on the constituency in 2004. However, the NPP remained competitive.

In the 2008 elections, the NDC's candidate won the seat.

The 2012 election was closely contested, with the NDC making significant inroads. Doris Asibi Seidu of the NDC gave the NPP's Adjei-Mensah Korsah a run for his money, although the latter managed to secure a victory. The election reflected the increasing polarisation of the electorate.

In 2016, the NPP's Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, a relative of previous NPP candidates, won the seat against the NDC's candidate. The election was part of the wave that saw the NPP regain power at the national level, with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winning the presidency.

The 2020 election was one of the most contentious in the constituency's history. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah of the NPP narrowly defeated Christopher Beyere Baasongti of the NDC.

Christopher Beyere Baasongti
The results led to widespread controversy, with the NDC contesting the results and filing legal challenges.

Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah of the NPP polled 49,682 representing 50.24%, whiles Christopher Beyere Baasongti of the NDC polled 49,20549.76% of the total valid votes cast.

On December 8, 2020, during the collation of the 2020 parliamentary election results in the Techiman South Constituency, six injured victims, and the father of an 18-year-old boy were killed as a result of the violence.

Techiman South violence
At a certain point in time, the armed security men started firing their weapons ostensibly to control the crowd, but this resulted in several people suffering serious gunshot wounds and one person dying as a result of injuries from a gunshot.

Edmond Ayarek is seeking GH¢10 million in compensation for the death of his son, Abdallah Ayarek, while Sulemana Elliasu is seeking GH¢5 million for the severe injuries he suffered from a gunshot, with the five other victims seeking GH¢2 million each for various degrees of injuries suffered from the gunshots.

Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah
The five other victims who have joined Elliasu for the class action are Abubakari Iddrisu, Alhassan Nasiru, Aremeaw Alhassan, Alhassan Abdul-Rahman and Paul Asue.

Over the past two decades, the Techiman South Constituency has evolved from a stronghold of the NDC to a more competitive battleground.

The NPP's consistent victories since 2000 and 2016 indicate a shift in the political landscape, although the narrowing margins suggest a growing challenge from the NDC.

The constituency's voting patterns reflect broader national trends, where voter loyalty is increasingly fluid, and local issues significantly influence electoral outcomes.

As the political landscape in Ghana continues to evolve, Techiman South remains a constituency to watch in future elections.

Both the NPP and NDC will likely invest heavily in their campaigns, knowing that victory in this key constituency could signal broader success in the Bono East Region and beyond.

