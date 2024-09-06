From NDC's 2-decade stronghold to battleground in 2024, who wins Techiman South?

In 1996, the NDC, led by Kwadwo Mama Adams, won the seat by a significant margin.

The party's dominance in the region at the time was attributed to its strong grassroots support and the popularity of the then-incumbent President Jerry John Rawlings.

NPP wins 2000 general election

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2000 election marked a turning point, with the NPP clinching the seat from the NDC. This victory was part of a broader trend where the NPP gained ground in various constituencies, leading to John Agyekum Kufuor's presidential win.

NDC wins 2004 elections

The NDC consolidated its hold on the constituency in 2004. However, the NPP remained competitive.

NDC wins 2008 general polls

In the 2008 elections, the NDC's candidate won the seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

NDC wins 2012 general elections

The 2012 election was closely contested, with the NDC making significant inroads. Doris Asibi Seidu of the NDC gave the NPP's Adjei-Mensah Korsah a run for his money, although the latter managed to secure a victory. The election reflected the increasing polarisation of the electorate.

NPP wins 2016 general election

In 2016, the NPP's Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, a relative of previous NPP candidates, won the seat against the NDC's candidate. The election was part of the wave that saw the NPP regain power at the national level, with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winning the presidency.

NPP wins 2020 general election

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 election was one of the most contentious in the constituency's history. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah of the NPP narrowly defeated Christopher Beyere Baasongti of the NDC.

Pulse Ghana

The results led to widespread controversy, with the NDC contesting the results and filing legal challenges.

Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah of the NPP polled 49,682 representing 50.24%, whiles Christopher Beyere Baasongti of the NDC polled 49,20549.76% of the total valid votes cast.

2020 election violence in Techiman South

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 8, 2020, during the collation of the 2020 parliamentary election results in the Techiman South Constituency, six injured victims, and the father of an 18-year-old boy were killed as a result of the violence.

Pulse Ghana

At a certain point in time, the armed security men started firing their weapons ostensibly to control the crowd, but this resulted in several people suffering serious gunshot wounds and one person dying as a result of injuries from a gunshot.

Edmond Ayarek is seeking GH¢10 million in compensation for the death of his son, Abdallah Ayarek, while Sulemana Elliasu is seeking GH¢5 million for the severe injuries he suffered from a gunshot, with the five other victims seeking GH¢2 million each for various degrees of injuries suffered from the gunshots.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The five other victims who have joined Elliasu for the class action are Abubakari Iddrisu, Alhassan Nasiru, Aremeaw Alhassan, Alhassan Abdul-Rahman and Paul Asue.

Voting trends and analysis

Over the past two decades, the Techiman South Constituency has evolved from a stronghold of the NDC to a more competitive battleground.

The NPP's consistent victories since 2000 and 2016 indicate a shift in the political landscape, although the narrowing margins suggest a growing challenge from the NDC.

The constituency's voting patterns reflect broader national trends, where voter loyalty is increasingly fluid, and local issues significantly influence electoral outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the political landscape in Ghana continues to evolve, Techiman South remains a constituency to watch in future elections.