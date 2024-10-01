Ghanaian pastors give Mahama standing ovation after his LGBTQ remarks (video)

The event, initially centred around prayer and worship, took a more politically charged direction when Mahama broached the topic of same-sex relations, citing the failure of the current administration to take decisive action on the matter. He specifically criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for not signing the Promotion of Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Act into law, despite Parliament’s passage of the bill.

Mahama highlighted the significance of the legislation, expressing disappointment in what he described as a "dangerous precedent" set by the president's inaction. He stated, "My fathers and mothers in Christ, the current legal impasse created by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration on the Promotion of Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Act, which was passed by Parliament, has set a dangerous precedent for our governance. The constitutional directive for action by the president is quite clear and need not have resulted in this stalemate."

The room erupted into applause when Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to upholding traditional Christian values and firmly rejected any endorsement of LGBTQ+ practices. He made it clear that his stance stemmed from his religious convictions, saying, "As I’ve publicly stated, I’m a proud member of the Assemblies of God Church and my faith does not support same-sex marriages or relationships." This statement was met with over 20 seconds of applause from the church leaders.

Mahama went on to assert that, under his leadership, the promotion of LGBTQ+ ideologies would be entirely banned from Ghanaian schools and communities. "This is a fundamental belief that I hold and is grounded in my faith. I, therefore, assure you that the promotion of LGBTQ+++++ and all the pluses will have no place in our schools and communities under my administration," he said, prompting the entire room to stand in unanimous applause.