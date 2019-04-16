Former President John Dramani Mahama says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has disappointed Ghanaians since assuming office.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has only succeeded into bringing hardship to the people of Ghana.

He said Ghanaians have now tasted the leadership styles of both the NDC and NPP and will be the best judges during the 2020 general elections.

Mahama was addressing some party supporters at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality as part of his thank you tour of the Central Region.

“We are all aware of the hardship we are going through in the reign of the NPP. But maybe some of you might not be going through it but majority of Ghanaians are going through it and Ghanaians have seen the leadership style of the NPP compared to that of the NDC and they can make their own judgment,” Mahama said.

“God wanted Ghanaians to have a feel of how the NPP leadership will look like compared to that of the NDC so that they can make their own judgment.”

The NDC flagbearer pointed to a Poly Clinic, an interchange, two modern schools and a bus terminal some of his achievements during his time as President.

According to him, the NPP government has so far failed to initiate a single project to benefit the people of Awutu Senya East.

Commenting on the Komenda Sugar factory, Mahama said it is unacceptable for government to even consider selling it.

“It is unacceptable to sell the factory. We can get the expertise and the technology to make this factory work,” the ex-president added.