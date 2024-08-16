Ghana's future will be better under my husband — Samira Bawumia

Mrs. Bawumia emphasised her husband's vision for Ghana, which includes economic growth, job creation, and social development.

She pointed out that Dr Bawumia has been instrumental in the current government's efforts to digitise the economy, improve financial inclusion, and enhance public sector efficiency.

Addressing the crowd, the Second Lady made it clear that the future of Ghana would be better if her husband became president.

She, therefore, encouraged residents in the Effia Constituency to vote massively for Dr Bawumia and Lawyer Isaac Boamah Nyarko, the party's parliamentary candidate for the area in the general election.

Pulse Ghana

She said the December 7, 2024, general election is about the future and progress of the country, adding that the NPP flagbearer has proven to be the right candidate for the job.

The Second Lady disclosed that Dr Bawumia will continue the good works of the NPP government should Ghanaians give him the nod in the December 7 polls.

She emphasised that her husband is bringing on board rich experience, dedication, competence, and innovations.

She commended the government's numerous social interventions such as the Free Senior High School (SHS), which have benefited almost every household in the country.

"I was born and nurtured in the Zongo, and if it had not been for education, I would not have been where I am today... So the NPP wants every one of you in the Zongo communities to be like Hajia Samira Bawumia, hence the introduction of the free SHS," she said.

She debunked the assertion by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the NPP is a political party for only the Akans.

"Remember it has been only in the era of the NPP government that the country had seen Muslims becoming Vice Presidents and Insha Allah come December 7, Dr Bawumia will be the next President," she added.

"I believe strongly that the Zongos will vote massively for Dr Bawumia not because he is a Muslim, but because he is very competent, knowledgeable, has a good heart, great love and a vision to transform the country,” she asserted.

