According to the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, the only way to stop the electoral body from going ahead with its decision can be determined by the court.

He told Accra FM: “My personal view was that we don’t need a new voter register, but constitutionally, the EC has the power, and they have decided to compile a new one, it would have been difficult for them to compile the new register but the government has given them the money and Parliament has approved. So those who are not in support of this, the only way is to go to the Supreme Court for the role of EC to be interpreted.”

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some other groups have kicked against the move by the EC.