Greater Accra will decide the 2024 elections - Ga Mantse

Describing the upcoming election as the most crucial in the 4th Republic's history, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II urged for a peaceful and respectful campaign, emphasising the need for unity among all political parties.

He encouraged active citizen participation to ensure their voices are heard.

The Ga Mantse also called for peaceful and respectful campaigning, stressing the importance of unity and cooperation among all political parties.

Nana Kwame Bediako, in seeking the King's blessing, pledged to promote peace and unity through his campaign.

Additionally, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Communications Director for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Campaign Team, expressed confidence in Dr Bawumia's victory in the 2024 elections.

Aboagye believes that Ghanaians are ready to give Dr Bawumia the opportunity to lead the country, signalling a new era of leadership and development.

He stated in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Channels One TV in Accra: “The Ghanaian electorate is ready to allow Dr Bawumia to showcase his leadership capabilities.”

