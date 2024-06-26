Ghanaians have decided to make Dr. Bawumia President - Miracles Aboagye

He noted that Mr Mahama, Dr Bawumia’s main rival, was previously given a chance to lead the country, and now the citizens believe it’s Dr Bawumia’s turn to demonstrate his abilities and vision for the nation.

“I can tell you that the people are resolved to allow Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to also show what it is that he can also do and deliver to this country. The people’s conviction is that we have a choice between Dr Bawumia and a former President [Mahama], Dr Bawumia has never been President before, he’s the Vice President. But between him and the former President, the difference is the former President has been a Vice President before.

Pulse Ghana

“So, they both ticked that box and then he [Mahama] came to us and said I’m a spare driver, give me an opportunity to be a driver. And let me show you what I can do, and we actually listened, and he became President.

“The people feel that let us allow another citizen, another Ghanaian, to show us what he can also do in his capacity as a President. And that is what is inspiring us going into the second phase of our campaign.”

When questioned about how Dr Bawumia would refute the NDC’s claims that he is complicit in the country’s economic woes and that his promises are untrustworthy, Aboagye dismissed these assertions as “loose and weak.”

He countered by asking why Mahama, who failed to deliver on his promises during his presidency, is now seeking another term in office, implying that Mahama’s credibility is equally in question.

“First of all, that coinage from the NDC is weak. It has no leg, it’s wobbling. The fact then also is that I’m John Mahama, I was a President, and I didn’t do the things I was supposed to do. I have come to you to vote for me to do all the things that I didn’t do,” he pointed out.

