NDC will go into the 2024 elections with its own referee - Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer also highlighted the need for an impartial arbitrator to oversee the elections, citing the exemplary work of former electoral commissioners like Dr. Afari Gyan and Charlotte Osei.

“Dr. Afari Gyan was the electoral commissioner with several deputies, and he conducted several elections. Up till today, Dr. Afari Gyan is respected as one of the best electoral commissioners in the whole of Africa. Charlotte Osei was appointed by me as the electoral commissioner, yet the elections that she supervised, I lost. This points to the need for fairness and non-partisanship. Up till today, the NPP describes the election as the best and fairest election that has ever been held," he said.

He noted that although he appointed Charlotte Osei, she conducted elections that led to his defeat, which underscores the necessity for neutrality in electoral processes.

"We are not accusing the Electoral Commission without cause," Mahama stated, referencing irregularities in the 2020 elections that he believes must be avoided in the upcoming polls.

Pulse Ghana

He criticised the government's removal of three electoral commissioners and their replacement with individuals allegedly affiliated with the NPP, questioning their ability to remain neutral.

“There were several issues raised and reiterated about the Electoral Commission not being as neutral as expected. Indeed, it must be true that this government concocted reasons to remove three electoral commissioners and replaced them with people of their choice who are known for their NPP credentials,” he said.

Mahama also expressed concern about certain Electoral Commission officials openly criticising the NDC, calling their impartiality into question. He assured that the NDC seeks only a fair election where the will of Ghanaians prevails.

“People who were patrons of TESCON are today sitting as electoral commissioners. If you go to the Bono region and ask about one of the deputy commissioners, Appiagyei, he was their elections director, IT director, and a communication member. Who do you expect such a person to be neutral in his work?” he asked.

The former President concluded by emphasizing the NDC's determination to ensure a transparent election, stating, "We will knock down the NPP to a level that the Electoral Commission can never overturn the results for them."