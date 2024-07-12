Not even witches can stop my presidential ambition - Prince David Osei

According to him, the universe, including witches, supports "my ambition to become president and nothing can stop it."

He describes his ambition to assume the highest office in Ghana in the future as a ‘divine calling’ which will manifest when the time is right. Since last year, the sound of the drums beating his desire to one day be Ghana’s First Gentleman has been getting louder, and in a recent conversation with Graphic Showbiz, Prince David discloses he is unfazed by the negative feedback.

He rather expressed his devotion to readying himself for the role, saying, "my desire to rule Ghana in the future is a divine calling and not even witches can stop my presidential calling.

"By the special grace of God, my presidential ambition is a calling and a dream that will manifest when the time is right. For now, I am working, learning, and preparing myself so I am not found wanting when the time comes.

"Interestingly, the witches, universe, and elements are all in alignment with God's plan for me to become president of Ghana in the future. It has been ordained in the realms and sealed with the blood of Jesus," he said.

Prince David also stressed the crucial role citizens play in shaping the future of our nation.

"There’s the need for active participation in politics, remaining vocal in our political beliefs, voicing our concerns, and holding leaders accountable for their actions.

"It is inspiring to see that our voices are heard and that positive changes are being made for the benefit of all. I will continue to speak up and work towards a better future for our country and people.

"As a celebrity, I hold a unique perspective in politics. My intention is to serve, even if it comes at a personal cost. I am driven by my determination to pay whatever price is necessary," he added.