I was a virgin when I married my wife and I have never cheated on her – Prince David Osei

The multiple award-winning actor, known for his ‘Bad Boy’ roles in both local and international films, has been a public figure for years. Despite the temptations and challenges that accompany fame, Prince noted that he remains steadfast in his marital vows.

Speaking in a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the popular actor made known that he was a virgin when he met his wife. He added that his wife was also a virgin and they dated for four years without any intimacy. He also disclosed that his wife was his first girlfriend.

Prince further explained that he didn’t want to do anything that would jeopardize their relationship which included accidentally getting her pregnant. Despite the “bad boy” roles Prince David plays in his movies, he explained that he isn’t like that in real life.

“My wife tolerates me a lot. She’s a very good woman. She’s my strong backbone. Funny enough. She’s the first girlfriend I ever had. We were both virgins when we met. For the first four years we met, I never touched her.

“The reason was that, because I came from a very humble background, I didn’t want anything to jeopardise my future; I just wanted to be great. So, I didn’t want anything that would distract me. At a point on campus, some people thought that maybe I wasn’t a man. Because anytime she came to my room, nothing happened. I felt like if I had indulged in those things at those early stages, there’s always a price to pay for whatever you do,” he said.