GJA calls for Media General to sanction Captain Smart over comment against NPP

GJA President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, strongly condemned Captain Smart's statements in a recent speech, urging the presenter’s employers to take action against him to uphold media ethics.

Pulse Ghana

"Over the weekend, for example, we heard the disturbed and reckless comment of our very own colleague, Blessed Godwin Smart, made on Accra-based Onua TV," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Dwumfour emphasised the severity of Captain Smart's utterances, highlighting the ethical breach involved. "Given the severity of his utterances and the ethical breach, we call on the board and management of Media General to take immediate action to mete out appropriate sanctions to Mr Smart," he said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh.

He concluded his speech at a stakeholders' meeting by stressing the importance of enforcing professional standards in journalism. "This will not only serve as a deterrence to others but will enhance public confidence in media organisations that detest unprofessional conduct," Mr Dwumfour said.

However, Captain Smart has fired back. In the video below, he calls off the bluff of the GJA president whilst accusing him of being on the payroll of the NPP. According to Captain Smart, he campaigned together with Mr Dwumfour for the NPP in 2016.