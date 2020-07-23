According to the founder of Danquah Institute, the Minister fired the gunshots at a registration center because she wanted to scare away some people who were bullying her.

In a post on Facebook, Gabby said he can’t criticize Hawa Koomson because she sought to only defend herself.

He wrote: “In this male-dominated world of politics, I struggle to find serious fault against a woman MP, who decides to stand up to alleged bullies and she does by not pointing her gun at them, but firing in the air".

"It is easy for you and I to feel she overreacted. She probably did. I will not doubt that. She probably panicked. Many of us have a licensed gun which we carry in our glove compartment and we pray to never feel the need to use it".

Minister of Special Development Initiative, Mavis Hawa Koomson

"I am very uncomfortable joining the bandwagon to go after a woman who used a weapon, not to harm any person, but to scare away people he felt could harm her and others. I am looking at the level of venom in the attacks she is receiving. I wonder if there is a subtle misogynism at play here. This is not to say I endorse any threat of violence whether in self-defense or not by or against man or woman".

"My problem is that when it comes to the affairs of the few women in our frontline politics my instinct is to side with them until otherwise convinced. So far, I am still trusting my instinct,”