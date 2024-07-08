Here are 20 takeaways from Mahama's encounter with the media

Mahama accused the current leadership of steering Ghana into a serious economic crisis, emphasizing the need for change.

Pulse.com.gh lists 20 takeaways from John Mahama's encounter with the media.

1. The 24-hour economy policy will increase the local production of goods for import-substitution, and exports and create decent well-paying jobs for the youth.

2. My government will scrap the COVID levy, E-levy, bet winnings levy and nuisance port levies to ameliorate the plight of suffering Ghanaians.

3. Free SHS has come to stay. No one can cancel it. I am coming to improve its implementation and make it better. I will support any bill intended to improve education in Ghana.

4. My government will invest $3 billion in ICT and partner with local tech start-ups and businesses to launch a 'Digital Jobs initiative' that will create at least 300,000 skilled employment opportunities for the youth in the digital space.

5. I will establish a National Women's Development Bank that will be run by women to support one (1) million women-led and women-owned businesses.

6. I will roll out the One Million Coders Program which will train one million youth in coding and other IT programs for job creation.

7. I am a staunch Christian who has supported my local Assemblies of God church to build churches for God. But I don't condone stealing in the name of God. I will conduct a forensic audit of the cathedral loot.

8. I will not allow any of my appointees to involve themselves in mining or illegal mining. Mining in forest reserves will be banned under my government.

9. No appointee of mine will be allowed to buy state assets.

10. I will prioritise fiscal discipline to restore investor confidence in the economy and pursue prudent measures that will boost cocoa and oil production to increase our forex earnings and stabilize the exchange rate.

11. I will fight corruption and ensure accountability on the part of government officials, whether they be NPP or NDC. I will not scrap the OSP. Neither will I be a corruption-clearing agent.

12. I have been out of office for 7 years, 7 months. The NPP has not found any evidence of wrongdoing against me. Their lies against me to the effect that I own hotels in Dubai and that my government spent $10 million on presidential diaries have all been exposed. Don't fall for the NPP's lies.

13. My track record in the fight against corruption is there for all to see. I prosecuted my appointees, including my friend and retrieved about GH¢50 million for the state in the GYEEDA scandal.

14. I will run a lean government of not more than 60 ministers and cut down on government expenditure and waste.

15. I will create a safe and congenial atmosphere for the media and anti-corruption agencies to work.

16. I will pursue justice for the families of the 8 Ghanaians who were murdered during the 2020 general elections and other victims of state-sponsored brutalities and punish the culprits.

17. I will modernise agriculture to boost food production to reduce food inflation and hardships. I will also prioritize agribusiness and agro-processing for import substitution and exports.

18. I have been exorcised from the "father for all" syndrome.

19. We shall protect the votes of Ghanaians through vigilance.