Here are the 4 Ghanaian MPs who got sacked from Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, expressed disappointment at the conduct of the lawmakers several times.

Not long ago, he expressed his frustration with the MPs, likening their behaviour to that of kindergarten children.

Bagbin's comments highlighted his disappointment with the conduct of the MPs, who he feels are failing to uphold the dignity of the parliamentary institution.

Following the sacking of the MP for Sefwi Wiawso, Kwaku Afriyie, from the chamber on Monday, July 22, 2024, Pulse.com.gh highlights 4 MPs who have been sacked from Parliament.

Bagbin sacks Sefwi Wiawso MP from Parliament over rude comments

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expelled the MP for Sefwi Wiawso, Kwaku Afriyie, from the chamber.

This action followed the MP's comments, which the Speaker considered rude and contemptuous.

During Monday's proceedings, Speaker Bagbin announced the nomination of new judges to the Supreme Court, urging members to consider the expectations of Ghanaians when deciding on the nominations.

He said in giving you the information, I have given you an idea of the expectations of the people of Ghana. That is for you to consider as part of the report and the House to decide as to whether we will approve or disapprove those nominations.

Kwaku Afriyie responded, expressing dissatisfaction with the Speaker's remarks, calling them prejudicial. He stated, "As representing the good people of Sefwi Wiawso, it doesn't lie in your mouth to remind us of the things that you have said."

Speaker Bagbin, upon hearing this, ordered the MP's removal, saying, Marshal, take him out of the House. I will not entertain such disrespect. It lies in my mouth.

Alhassan Suhuyini sacked from Parliament

The lawmaker for Tamale North constituency, Suhuyini Alhassan ordered to leave the Chambers after disrupting Parliamentary proceedings.

It all started when Suhuyini started interfering with proceedings after the Majority Members in Parliament asked the minority side to apologise to MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan for calling her a 'bloody widow'.

First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu describing the Tamale North MP's conduct as 'unparliamentary' asked the ushers to direct him out of the House.

The Minority side, however, refused to apologise.

Former MP for Adenta, Kojo Adu Asare sacked

In April 2012, Kojo Adu Asare, the former MP for Adenta, was ejected from Parliament by then-Speaker Justice Joyce Bamford-Addo.

The removal followed a complaint by the late Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, former MP for Old Tafo, who criticised Adu Asare for wearing a suit without a tie.

This incident ignited a significant debate within Parliament, leading to Speaker Bamford-Addo mandating that MPs must wear either full African attire or a suit and tie. Despite this directive, Adu Asare defied the dress code again in April 2012.

In an attempt to avoid being expelled for improper dressing, he crawled behind the tables in the chamber.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto sacked from Parliament

The former Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency was sacked from the floor of Parliament for improper dressing in 2021.

The minister was seen in the house wearing a suit without a tie, which the rules of Parliament require.

This was brought to the attention of the First Deputy Speaker by the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Governs Kwami Agbodza.

He thus asked the Speaker to order the Minister to go out and dress properly before coming to the house.

This sparked a debate in the house, but the 1st Deputy Speaker ruled that the Adaklu legislator was right and ordered the minister out of the house to go and dress properly.

However, NPP Member of Parliament for Okere, Dan Botwe, disagreed with Agbodza.

According to him, the request for the Minister to be ordered out is shameful and should be dismissed.