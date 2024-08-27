How do you a upgrade a Ghana that's broken? Mahama jabs Bawumia

While speaking at the launch of the NDC National House to House campaign in Accra on Monday, August 26, Mahama stated, “I have said that this is a reset, but somebody says it is an upgrade but how do you upgrade something that is broken, the engine is spoilt so how do you upgrade it?”

“You need to reset the engine properly and put it in the shape where it can be upgraded, and so we need to reset this country. When we talk about resetting we are not talking only about the economy and so at the manifesto launch I didn’t talk only about the economy, I talked about Ghana needs a reset, our economy needs a reset, our governance needs a rest, our attitudes need a rest.”

John Mahama was responding to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who had reacted to Mahama's call for a “reset” of Ghana.

During the NDC’s Manifesto launch, Mahama stressed the need for the electorate to overwhelmingly vote for him, asserting that the country is “bleeding” and its “soul is crying for change.”

However, in his media engagement on Sunday, August 25, Dr Bawumia countered, “I represent the future, Ghana needs an upgrade, not a reset. I have also outlined my 14 key commitments to the Ghanaian people. These are to sustain and expand Ghana’s rebounding economy, create new jobs, implement wide-ranging tax reforms, and build Ghana into a world-class digital economy.”

“Reduce the cost of living, expand public infrastructure, provide better healthcare for all, implement Affirmative Action for girls and women, provide good governance, care for the elderly, and expand educational opportunities for all. Protect our borders while keeping our neighbourhood safe.”

