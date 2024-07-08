I challenge NPP to prosecute me for corruption if they have evidence - Mahama

Speaking at a media event held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Mahama addressed the persistent allegations of corruption levelled against him by his political opponents. He boldly asserted that if the current Akufo-Addo-led government had any substantial evidence of corruption against him, they would have already initiated prosecution during their nearly eight-year tenure. Mahama emphasised that he is not afraid of being held accountable for his actions while in office. Furthermore, he vowed to hold the members of the current government accountable for their alleged corrupt dealings and other malfeasances.
At the same event, Mahama dismissed claims by his political adversaries that he opposes the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and would cancel it if re-elected as president. He argued that it is illogical to suggest that he is against free SHS, highlighting that he initiated the programme in 2015, a move which was praised by the now-President Akufo-Addo and UNESCO.
Mahama clarified that both the NDC and the NPP support the free SHS policy, with the primary point of divergence being the mode of implementation. He explained that while the NPP opted for a swift rollout, the NDC favoured a gradual introduction to ensure adequate preparation, including sufficient infrastructure. Reiterating his commitment to the free SHS policy, Mahama stated that it can only be improved, not reversed.
Mahama's remarks come amidst a heated political climate as he seeks to return to power. The former President's challenge to the NPP and his reaffirmation of support for the free SHS policy are likely to be significant talking points in the run-up to the forthcoming elections.