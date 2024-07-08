I challenge NPP to prosecute me for corruption if they have evidence - Mahama

Speaking at a media event held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Mahama addressed the persistent allegations of corruption levelled against him by his political opponents. He boldly asserted that if the current Akufo-Addo-led government had any substantial evidence of corruption against him, they would have already initiated prosecution during their nearly eight-year tenure. Mahama emphasised that he is not afraid of being held accountable for his actions while in office. Furthermore, he vowed to hold the members of the current government accountable for their alleged corrupt dealings and other malfeasances.