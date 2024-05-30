I did not promise to stabilise the struggling Ghana Cedi in 100 days — Mahama

Instead, Mahama had laid out a comprehensive plan during his speech at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit, detailing a pragmatic approach to tackling the nation’s economic woes.

Addressing the media, Mahama’s spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, emphasised deep understanding of the economic challenges facing Ghana.

She stated that Mahama did not promise to stabilize the Ghana Cedi in 100 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Correcting the misleading reports, she said Mahama detailed a strategic plan aimed at addressing the root causes of the currency’s instability.

Quoting directly from Mahama’s speech, the spokesperson continued, the number one priority of the NDC will be stabilizing the economy and restoring a stable currency, adding that the NDC government will launch an urgent economic recovery and fiscal consolidation plan following a national economic dialogue to be held within one hundred days of assuming office.

Mahama had made it clear that his strategy involved more than just a quick fix.

He spoke of the necessity for fiscal discipline and responsible economic management.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the measures he highlighted were pruning government expenditures, preventing waste and corruption, and boosting revenues by expanding the tax net.

He stressed that such steps were essential for achieving long-term currency stability.

Furthermore, Mahama proposed simplifying the Value Added Tax (VAT) system and streamlining its collection.

He also planned to abolish the controversial e-levy and reduce some of the burdensome taxes currently placed on businesses and households.

These measures, he argued, would not only stabilize the currency but also stimulate economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mahama 2024 Campaign reiterated its commitment to transparent and responsible communication with the Ghanaian people.

They urged the media to accurately report the candidate’s statements, ensuring that the public received clear and truthful information.