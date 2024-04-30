ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I don’t care whether I win or lose the Ejisu by-election – Owusu Aduomi

Evans Annang

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an independent candidate in the ongoing Ejisu by-election has disclosed that he will accept the results of the elections.

Former MP for Ejisu Constituency Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi
Former MP for Ejisu Constituency Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi

Mr. Aduomi, who is a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu said he will not be bothered by the results.

Recommended articles

Sharing where his allegiance would be, should the election go in his favour, Mr. Aduomi said he will reason as an independent legislator to serve the interest of Ghana as long as a cause on the floor is in the State’s interest.

This, he said, is how he served all his terms in Parliament, the reason he is liked by the NDC to warrant the allegations of him being supported by the opposition.

“Now I am independent. But when I was in Parliament, the reason the NDC liked me for people to call me an NDC is because whenever Mahama brought anything up and I realised it was good for the progress of the state, I supported it.

ADVERTISEMENT
John Kumah
John Kumah Pulse Ghana

“So if I go to Parliament, I will serve the interest of Ghana. It will not bother me whether I win or lose. My ability to respond to the call of my people to continue from where I exited gives me joy. So what I will say is that, I will remain as an independent candidate and think independently,” he said in Twi on Onua TV’

The Electoral Commission (EC) is conducting the by-election for the Ejisu constituency today, Tuesday, April 30, to fill the vacant seat left by the late Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, who passed away on March 07, 2024.

The NPP selected Kwabena Boateng on April 13, 2024, from a pool of nine contenders to vie for the seat and uphold the party’s position.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawson Edem Morttey

Lawson Edem Morttey's opinion: A political train wreck

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

We’ll prosecute corrupt appointees under Akufo-Addo’s govt – Prof. Opoku-Agyeman

Stephen Appiah to contest as independent candidate

Stephen Appiah to contest as independent candidate in Ayawaso West Wuogon – Reports

John Mahama

You can’t decide who your successor will be – Mahama slams Akufo-Addo