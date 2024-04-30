I don’t care whether I win or lose the Ejisu by-election – Owusu Aduomi

Sharing where his allegiance would be, should the election go in his favour, Mr. Aduomi said he will reason as an independent legislator to serve the interest of Ghana as long as a cause on the floor is in the State’s interest.

This, he said, is how he served all his terms in Parliament, the reason he is liked by the NDC to warrant the allegations of him being supported by the opposition.

“Now I am independent. But when I was in Parliament, the reason the NDC liked me for people to call me an NDC is because whenever Mahama brought anything up and I realised it was good for the progress of the state, I supported it.

“So if I go to Parliament, I will serve the interest of Ghana. It will not bother me whether I win or lose. My ability to respond to the call of my people to continue from where I exited gives me joy. So what I will say is that, I will remain as an independent candidate and think independently,” he said in Twi on Onua TV’

The Electoral Commission (EC) is conducting the by-election for the Ejisu constituency today, Tuesday, April 30, to fill the vacant seat left by the late Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, who passed away on March 07, 2024.