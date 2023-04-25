I don't trust the CID to properly investigate NPP galamseyers — Dr. Arthur Kennedy

In a bombshell report authored Prof. Frimpong-Boateng at the request of the Chief of Staff, the former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology accused some bigwigs in the government of being involved in galamsey and also interfering in the work of the committee tasked to fight the menace.

ece-auto-gen

Reacting to the calls for the CID to investigate, Dr. Arthur Kennedy said the outfit is comprised and to beholding to the government to produce comprehensive and authentic results on the menace.

ADVERTISEMENT