Earlier, the Convener of the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor and other statutory investigative bodies to probe the claims made by the former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.
I don't trust the CID to properly investigate NPP galamseyers — Dr. Arthur Kennedy
A United States-based Ghanaian practicing medical doctor, Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, has said he doesn't trust the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to properly investigate reports of government appointees involved in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.
Recommended articles
In a bombshell report authored Prof. Frimpong-Boateng at the request of the Chief of Staff, the former Minister of Environment, Science and Technology accused some bigwigs in the government of being involved in galamsey and also interfering in the work of the committee tasked to fight the menace.
Reacting to the calls for the CID to investigate, Dr. Arthur Kennedy said the outfit is comprised and to beholding to the government to produce comprehensive and authentic results on the menace.
In an interview with JoyNews, he said "I do not trust the CID to properly investigate this. I think that they are comprised and too beholding to the government" adding that the situation requires a Parliamentary hearing in order to deliberate on how to make small-scale mining legal while ensuring it is environmentally friendly as well as beneficial to the country.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh