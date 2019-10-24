According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will address the concerns and challenges of citizens, if the party returns to power in 2020.

Mahama said this during the inauguration of the NDC’s manifesto committee in Accra on Wednesday.

“We are coming to give you hope and address your concerns and challenges because we feel your suffering and we believe in opportunity for all, not just a few as we are witnessing today,” he said.

NDC flagbearer John Mahama

The NDC flagbearer further stated that he has learned useful lessons and is seeking a comeback in order to transform the country.

Mahama believes his experiences will help devise practical strategies which would give hope to the millions of Ghanaians.

He said he has “been there before, I’ve experienced it, I’ve learnt useful lessons, I’ve reviewed issues and events.”

“I’m coming back to you together with my party, the NDC, with what will be a practicable strategy for laying a solid foundation for the transformation of our country,” he stated.

He also accused the Akufo-Addo administration of superintending upon unprecedented corruption and overseeing a family-and-friends governance

He assured that the NDC will address the economic challenges being faced by Ghanaians, if the party is voted back into power.

The NDC commissioned a 21-member manifesto committee on Wednesday ahead of the 2020 general elections.