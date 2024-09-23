I know what to do to halt the rise in food prices – Mahama

Mahama attributed the rising costs of food and essential commodities to what he described as poor economic management by the current administration. He emphasised the need for immediate and decisive actions to rectify the situation.

Drawing on his previous tenure as President, Mahama highlighted his experience and understanding of the economic landscape, asserting that he is well-equipped to reverse the current downturn and stabilise the food market.

“I am clear in my mind what has to be done to halt the daily increase in the price of food and other essential commodities because of the economic mismanagement by the government of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia. We must halt the hardship on people, and go back to the days of price stability. As stated in the Resetting Ghana Manifesto, a number of key interventions, which will reset the economy and prepare it for growth will be implemented,” he tweeted.

His proposed strategy includes enhancing agricultural productivity, ensuring farmers have access to affordable inputs, and strengthening domestic food supply chains to alleviate inflationary pressures.

Furthermore, Mahama committed to implementing broader economic policies aimed at reducing the cost of living, improving livelihoods, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.