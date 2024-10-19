'I will support the creation of a National Gallery of Art' – Dr. Bawumia

“As we see, many jurisdictions have national galleries of arts. If Ghana doesn’t have one, and we want to promote the art, and at the same time promote tourism, then there’s a good nexus between these two. And I will very much support the creation of a National Gallery of Art,” Bawumia stated.

He highlighted that establishing such a gallery would provide a platform for Ghanaian artists to showcase their work while attracting tourists, thereby boosting the local economy. The Vice President’s remarks are part of his broader campaign efforts ahead of the December elections, where he continues to engage with various stakeholders to discuss initiatives aimed at national development.

However, not everyone shares Bawumia’s enthusiasm for the project. Critics argue that with barely two months left in power, his government has yet to deliver on the promise of the National Cathedral, raising doubts about the feasibility of another major cultural project.

The National Cathedral, a significant project promised by the current administration, has faced numerous delays and controversies, leading to scepticism about the government’s ability to deliver on new cultural promise.