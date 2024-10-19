ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

'I will support the creation of a National Gallery of Art' – Dr. Bawumia

Sammy Danso Eghan

Vice President of Ghana, and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated his commitment to building a National Gallery of Art if he is voted as president in the upcoming December 7 election.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer

Addressing a group of artists, Bawumia pointed out the significant role that national galleries play in many countries, serving as a bridge between promoting art and boosting tourism.

Recommended articles

As we see, many jurisdictions have national galleries of arts. If Ghana doesn’t have one, and we want to promote the art, and at the same time promote tourism, then there’s a good nexus between these two. And I will very much support the creation of a National Gallery of Art,” Bawumia stated.

He highlighted that establishing such a gallery would provide a platform for Ghanaian artists to showcase their work while attracting tourists, thereby boosting the local economy. The Vice President’s remarks are part of his broader campaign efforts ahead of the December elections, where he continues to engage with various stakeholders to discuss initiatives aimed at national development.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

However, not everyone shares Bawumia’s enthusiasm for the project. Critics argue that with barely two months left in power, his government has yet to deliver on the promise of the National Cathedral, raising doubts about the feasibility of another major cultural project.

The National Cathedral, a significant project promised by the current administration, has faced numerous delays and controversies, leading to scepticism about the government’s ability to deliver on new cultural promise.

In response to these criticisms, Bawumia’s earlier argument that he is only a “driver’s mate” in this government, and that the shortfalls of the current government cannot be solely attributed to him, as he serves in a supporting role, would give an impression of giving him a chance of his own.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mahama and Akufo-Addo

You'll hear my stance on Free SHS when you stop sleeping - Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

MP Bolga East Constituency, Dr. Dominic Akritinga Ayine

We'll reverse E-Levy now that NDC is the majority in Parliament – Dr Ayine

Professor-Ransford-Gyampo

UTAG strike: NPP influenced ‘rebel’ members - Prof. Gyampo alleges

Cynthia Morrison and Manasseh Azure

'This does not look good for our democracy' - Manasseh Azure on Cynthia Morrison’s injunction