Ibrahim Mahama threatens to sue Manasseh Azure for alleged defamation in new book

Mahama, the CEO of Engineers and Planners, and the younger brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, has long been a prominent figure in Ghana's business landscape.

Known for his significant contributions to the construction and mining industries, he has also been a subject of public scrutiny, often finding himself entangled in controversies, especially concerning his business dealings.

Manasseh Azure Awuni, on the other hand, is no stranger to the spotlight.

His latest book, however, appears to have crossed a line for Mahama, who believes that the contents are not only misleading but also damaging to his reputation.

Awuni in his latest book, "The President Ghana Never Got," stated that the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), formerly a state-owned Merchant Bank, generated uproar in 2013 when it was sold to a private equity firm, Fortiz.

According to the author, FirstRand Bank of South Africa was said to be willing to pay GH₵176million for 75% of Merchant Bank’s shares, while Fortiz offered only GH₵90million for 90% of the shares in the state-owned bank.

"The controversy deepened when it emerged that a brother of President John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, was one of the big debtors of the then Merchant Bank, which resulted in the bank’s struggles," portions of the book read.

Mahama has refuted this claim in the book.

In a strongly-worded statement released by Mahama's legal team, the businessman expressed his deep displeasure with the book's portrayal of him.

In a letter from his solicitor, Mahama demanded an immediate retraction of the publication and an unqualified apology from Awuni.

Your publication has resulted in our client’s business associates, family and friends inquiring from him about the veracity of your claims as the publication has lowered his reputation as an honest businessman in the eyes of well-meaning Ghanaians.

"We therefore have the instructions of our client to demand from you an immediate retraction of the publication under reference and an unqualified apology to our client," part of the letter read.

The correspondence warned that failure to comply with these demands within seven days would result in legal action against Mr Awuni.

"Needless to add that should you fail, refuse or neglect to oblige the intimations contained in this letter within 7 days of your receipt of same, we shall proceed to seek legal redress against you without further notice to you. Please be advised accordingly.

This development has sparked a considerable amount of public interest, with many waiting to see how the situation will unfold.