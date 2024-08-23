If Mills had a ghost, Mahama would be in jail by now — Opoku Prempeh

He said to a tumultuous applause from the gathering.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who is currently touring every nook and cranny of the Ashanti Region with the NPP's message of 'Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future' has been reminding various gatherings of the abysmal performance of the John Mahama administration.

"We have a President John Mahama under whose watch Ghanaians slept in darkness for 4-years but thinks Ghanaians have forgotten about this record," he said

Dr Prempeh argued that the best pair of hands to safeguard the gains made in policies like the Free Senior High School is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Prempeh is expected to take his campaign tour to all 47 constituencies of the Ashanti Region as the party seeks to energise its stronghold for a massive turnout on election day.

Earlier, Mahama voiced concerns over remarks made by Opoku Prempeh regarding some of Ghana's former heads of state.

Mahama criticised Prempeh's reference to the late President Atta-Mills as that one who died, labelling it disrespectful and insulting.

