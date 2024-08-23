If Mills had a ghost, Mahama would be in jail by now — Opoku Prempeh

At a campaign interaction in Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South East constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Prempeh in response to the above statement from John Mahama, said "If Mills had a ghost, John Mahama would be in jail by now".
Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), popularly known as Napo has taken a swipe at the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama for saying "If Nkrumah had a ghost, he would have slapped Napo"
He said to a tumultuous applause from the gathering.
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh who is currently touring every nook and cranny of the Ashanti Region with the NPP's message of 'Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future' has been reminding various gatherings of the abysmal performance of the John Mahama administration.
"We have a President John Mahama under whose watch Ghanaians slept in darkness for 4-years but thinks Ghanaians have forgotten about this record," he said
Dr Prempeh argued that the best pair of hands to safeguard the gains made in policies like the Free Senior High School is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Dr Prempeh is expected to take his campaign tour to all 47 constituencies of the Ashanti Region as the party seeks to energise its stronghold for a massive turnout on election day.
Earlier, Mahama voiced concerns over remarks made by Opoku Prempeh regarding some of Ghana's former heads of state.
Mahama criticised Prempeh's reference to the late President Atta-Mills as that one who died, labelling it disrespectful and insulting.
He noted that despite the Asantehene's advice for humility, Prempeh continues to make "disrespectful" comments about past leaders, including Kwame Nkrumah.