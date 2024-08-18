I’ll introduce a flat rate tax system in Ghana like Estonia – Bawumia

Additionally, he stated that a flat rate will make it easier for businesses to file and pay their taxes, thereby propelling growth.

During the launch of the party’s manifesto in Takoradi, Western Region, Dr Bawumia assured that he would cut government expenditure by 3% of GDP when elected in the 2024 general elections.

"[We will] support businesses to drive and accelerate job creation by cutting 3% of GDP from government expenditure (~GH₵30 billion), and redirecting it towards private sector provision of public infrastructure and services.

Using our tried and tested gold purchase programme to stabilise the currency, give businesses and industries predictability in planning, and ensure stability in input prices."

"Introduce a flat rate tax system in Ghana, like Estonia. This will simplify the tax administration by giving taxpayers visibility into their tax obligations and therefore easier to file and pay their taxes."

"Complement the Flat Tax regime by using a Tax Amnesty Programme to enable industries to finance their expansion, recruit more employees, and energise economic activity."

The Second Lady Samira Bawumia has made an appeal to Ghanaians to vote massively for her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

