I'll invest in local industries especially mining and agro-processing — Mahama

Known for its rich natural resources and resilient communities, the NDC leader believes the region has great potential for growth and development.
The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has arrived in Goaso for a two-day campaign tour of the Ahafo Region.
During the two-day #Mahama4Change2024 tour, Mahama will share his vision for the Ahafo Region’s vibrant agriculture, mining, and forestry sectors.
Despite all these resources, the area is still at a crossroads with bad roads, poor infrastructure and worsening poverty levels.
What will Mahama and the NDC’s vision be for Ahafo?
Empowering farmers: Enhance agricultural productivity through better access to modern farming techniques and financial support through the Farmer Services Centres, ensuring our farmers thrive and contribute significantly to our economy.
Creating jobs: Investment in local industries, especially in mining and agro-processing, to create sustainable employment opportunities under the 24-hour economy initiative for the youth in Ahafo, reducing unemployment and fostering economic growth.
24-hour economy: Implement a 24-hour economy initiative to boost the local Ahafo economy through business development, growth, and job creation.
Improving infrastructure: Work to upgrade roads, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. A strong infrastructure network is critical for accessibility and will pave the way for better services and opportunities.
Sustainable development: A pledge to promote environmentally sustainable practices in all sectors, ensuring that as we exploit our natural resources, we do so responsibly to protect our environment for future generations.
Quality healthcare: Implement a free primary healthcare programme and establish a Ghana Medical Care Trust Fund (MahamaCares) to support the cost of treatment for persons with chronic diseases.