I'll invest in local industries especially mining and agro-processing — Mahama

During the two-day #Mahama4Change2024 tour, Mahama will share his vision for the Ahafo Region’s vibrant agriculture, mining, and forestry sectors.

Despite all these resources, the area is still at a crossroads with bad roads, poor infrastructure and worsening poverty levels.

What will Mahama and the NDC’s vision be for Ahafo?

Empowering farmers: Enhance agricultural productivity through better access to modern farming techniques and financial support through the Farmer Services Centres, ensuring our farmers thrive and contribute significantly to our economy.

Creating jobs: Investment in local industries, especially in mining and agro-processing, to create sustainable employment opportunities under the 24-hour economy initiative for the youth in Ahafo, reducing unemployment and fostering economic growth.

24-hour economy: Implement a 24-hour economy initiative to boost the local Ahafo economy through business development, growth, and job creation.

Improving infrastructure: Work to upgrade roads, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. A strong infrastructure network is critical for accessibility and will pave the way for better services and opportunities.

Sustainable development: A pledge to promote environmentally sustainable practices in all sectors, ensuring that as we exploit our natural resources, we do so responsibly to protect our environment for future generations.

