It's a disgrace for the NDC to celebrate 29 years of empty results - NPP man

At an event to commemorate the anniversary, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the party's achievements stand tall and cannot be compared to any other political party in Ghana.

"You will agree with me that maybe our performance will be better. But as we stand here, the NDC remains the most successful party in Ghana since our independence," Asiedu Nketia said.

But the NPP man said the NPP's achievements in road infrastructure, education, and health are no match for that of the NDC.

He said the difference is so clear when you compare the 29 years of NDC to that of 12 years of the NPP.

According to him, former President John Agyekum Kufuor brought Free maternal care for women which benefitted the Muslims and zongos more than any group adding that the NPP under Kufuor brought the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), introduced LEAP for the poor, Youth Employment Programme and constructed major roads and interchanges.

"Mobile Money Interoperability transactions have seen massive growth due to the reduced cost of sending money to other networks and some networks even offer free transactions. This is part of the successful digitalization agenda by Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, and Chief of Staff Frema Opare. We have free SHS, we have NABCO, Planting for Food, and jobs. This tells you that the NPP 12 years cannot be compared to the empty 29 years of the opposition NDC," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"…Kufuor built 14 Interchanges which include Tetteh Quarshie, Legon Main Gate, Atomic Junction Madina, Achimota Forest (Dimples), Police School (Caprice), ABC (Achimota old/new Station, Old Peace FM (Mile 7), Tantra Hill (Goil Filling Station). Others are Ofankor Barrier, Suhum, Mallam Junction, Asokwa Interchange (Kumasi), Sofoline, and Asafo.

"Nana Akufo-Addo is building 5 interchanges and one is fully completed and the rest are 80% completed. Talk about the Kumasi International Airport which is about 85% complete.

"The Suame Interchange in Kumasi is also in the pipeline as well as the Accra-Kumasi dual carriage road which is also in the pipeline. So together, Kufuor and Nana have built 19 Interchanges aside the numerous achievements," he stated.

He also used the opportunity to school the NDC on more achievements under the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.