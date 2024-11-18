John Mahama extends lead to 51.9%, according to latest Global Info Analytics poll

Pulse Ghana

While the poll predicts a keenly contested election in swing regions such as Greater Accra, Central, and Western, it noted a concerning decline in the NPP’s votes in the Akan and northern regions. Global Info Analytics noted: “In the swing regions, JDM is on 51.1%, DMB 39.5%, AKK 2.0%, NKB 7.0%, and others 0.4%. In the Akan regions, DMB leads with 46.6%, JDM 44.5%, AKK 2.6%, NKB 5.6%, and others 0.9%. In the Northern regions, JDM leads with 64.7%, DMB 33.9%, AKK 0.7%, and NKB 0.7%. In the Volta and Oti regions, JDM leads with 72.7%, DMB 19.7%, AKK 2.2%, NKB 3.3%, and others 2.2%.”

On average, the poll shows that Mahama is leading in thirteen (13) regions, while Dr Bawumia leads in three (3). “JDM is leading in Ahafo and Bono regions, traditional regions which have voted for the ruling party in past elections. Among floating or independent voters, John Mahama leads with 63%, Nana Kwame Bediako 17%, Dr Bawumia 13%, Alan Kyerematen 5%, and others 2%. Among first-time voters, who represent circa 5% of total registered voters, JDM leads with 48%, DMB 39%, NKB 8%, and AKK 5%,” the poll indicates.

John Mahama continues to lead among voters who identified the economy and jobs as their primary concern, with 55% compared to Dr Bawumia’s 38%. Similarly, for those who consider education their priority, John Mahama leads with 49% to Dr Bawumia's 43%.