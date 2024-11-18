John Mahama extends lead to 51.9%, according to latest Global Info Analytics poll

The final poll ahead of the December 7 election predicts that John Dramani Mahama (JDM) will be elected as Ghana’s next president with 51.9% of the vote. In second place is the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB), with 40.5%, while independent presidential candidates Nana Kwame Bediako (NKB) and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen (AKK) come in third and fourth with 4.7% and 2.1%, respectively.
Leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has extended his lead with 18 days to go until the 2024 general elections. This is according to a recent poll by Global Info Analytics, released on Monday, 18th November 2024. The poll was conducted by making random calls between 11th and 18th November to a sample size of 2,654 people, with 2,623 successfully responding to all questions.
While the poll predicts a keenly contested election in swing regions such as Greater Accra, Central, and Western, it noted a concerning decline in the NPP’s votes in the Akan and northern regions. Global Info Analytics noted: “In the swing regions, JDM is on 51.1%, DMB 39.5%, AKK 2.0%, NKB 7.0%, and others 0.4%. In the Akan regions, DMB leads with 46.6%, JDM 44.5%, AKK 2.6%, NKB 5.6%, and others 0.9%. In the Northern regions, JDM leads with 64.7%, DMB 33.9%, AKK 0.7%, and NKB 0.7%. In the Volta and Oti regions, JDM leads with 72.7%, DMB 19.7%, AKK 2.2%, NKB 3.3%, and others 2.2%.”
On average, the poll shows that Mahama is leading in thirteen (13) regions, while Dr Bawumia leads in three (3). “JDM is leading in Ahafo and Bono regions, traditional regions which have voted for the ruling party in past elections. Among floating or independent voters, John Mahama leads with 63%, Nana Kwame Bediako 17%, Dr Bawumia 13%, Alan Kyerematen 5%, and others 2%. Among first-time voters, who represent circa 5% of total registered voters, JDM leads with 48%, DMB 39%, NKB 8%, and AKK 5%,” the poll indicates.
John Mahama continues to lead among voters who identified the economy and jobs as their primary concern, with 55% compared to Dr Bawumia’s 38%. Similarly, for those who consider education their priority, John Mahama leads with 49% to Dr Bawumia's 43%.
