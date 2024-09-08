ADVERTISEMENT
John Mahama to submit nomination forms for 2024 Presidential Election

Sammy Danso Eghan

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 election, John Dramani Mahama, has announced that he will submit his nomination forms for the presidential election on Monday, 9 September 2024.

He made this announcement in a social media post on Sunday, 8 September 2024.

"My nomination forms as Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Vice Presidential Candidate, will be formally submitted to the Electoral Commission on Monday at 2.00 pm. The submission of the forms by our National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, represents a pivotal step in our campaign for change on December 7. We are all in this together, working with Ghanaians to RESET Ghana's economy and ‘Build the Ghana we want together’," Mahama stated in his post.

This announcement was confirmed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the spokesperson for Mahama's campaign, who emphasised the significance of the filing and the campaign's focus on unity and economic reform.

Mogtari remarked, "This is a momentous occasion for the NDC as we gear up to build the Ghana we want together. Our campaign focuses on jobs, accountability, development, and a better future for all Ghanaians."

In preparation for the filing, Mahama has embarked on a four-day tour of the Bono Region, which began on Sunday, September 8, 2024. During the #Mahama4Change2024 tour, he will visit all 12 constituencies, engage with traditional and religious leaders, and participate in community activities. The tour also includes a visit to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

Additionally, Mahama will host a youth forum at the Sunyani Technical University, where he is expected to outline his vision for revitalising the economy and increasing employment through innovative policies.

