The former campaign coordinator of ex-president John Mahama had 388 votes while the incumbent MP for the area, Daniel Kosi Ashaiman, polled 280 votes.

Ibrahim Adams Muniru and Daniel Adeapena, who were the other contestants, polled 95 and 9 votes respectively.

Mr Adams was in 2013 disqualified from contesting the party's primaries in the constituency after it became vacant following the death of the MP, Henry Kamal Ford.