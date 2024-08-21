Mahama and Prof Opoku-Agyemang are the best pair to lead Ghana — Ofosu Ampofo

He described Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as a scholar who broke the glass ceiling to become the first female Vice Chancellor of a public university in Ghana, adding that as Education Minister, she introduced technical universities in the country as well as the progressively free education in Senior High Schools.

He said that is why our incoming President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, nominated her to be his running mate, as the ticket is the best to secure the future of this country and the best ticket to provide relief in the perilous economic environment we find ourselves in.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT





Dr Ofosu Ampofo also chastised the NPP for lying to Ghanaians in 2016, after claiming to have discovered economic an whizkid in the person of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to solve the economic challenges of the country.

He said despite being tagged as an economic whizkid, Dr Bawumia has superintended over the highest Cedi:Dollar ratio in the history of Ghana as well as the collapse of busineses, including banks.

The former NDC national chairman said Dr Bawumia has nothing new to offer the people of Ghana and urged electorates to reject him in the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections.

Dr Ofosu Ampofo noted that the future of Ghana is bright when left in the hands of the John and Jane ticket as they have the needed experience and are capable of managing the affairs of the country, and urged electorates to vote massively for the NDC’s presidential ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof Opoku-Agyemang on her part said the NDC is ready to implement the 24-hour economy policy, National Apprenticeship programme, Women Development Bank and the Big Push, among many other policies, to alleviate the hardship Ghanaians are going through.