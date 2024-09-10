Mahama asks NDC supporters to storm EC offices in nationwide protest

He called on all NDC members to gather at EC offices nationwide, urging them to apply pressure on the Commission to rectify the discrepancies found in the voter register.

"We saw a lot of irregularities in the voter register, and if we want peace in this country, the Electoral Commission must do their jobs well. They (the EC) must look at the issues with the register and rectify them as soon as possible before election day.

"Today, our chairman announced that we would be having a demonstration. In every constituency with an EC office, NDC members should wear our shirts and demonstrate to show them that they should wake up and do something about the register.

"On the 17th of this month, NDC is going to demonstrate in every town that has an EC office. Our chairman has announced it. NDC, wear your t-shirt and go and demonstrate to the EC office so that we can put pressure on them to do their jobs – do whatever they have to do to ensure a peaceful and transparent election," Mahama charged NDC supporters.

His reactions come after the NDC served notice to the Ghana Police Service of its intention to embark on a public demonstration in Accra on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, to press home its demand for free, fair, transparent, and peaceful elections.

In a letter addressed to the Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Accra, the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, stated that the demonstration will start at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange at 7:00 am and terminate at the corporate office of the EC at Ridge, Osu.

This move is part of the NDC's nationwide protest against the EC's handling of discrepancies in the voter register.