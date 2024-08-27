Mahama blasts Bawumia for holding media encounter a day after NDC's manifesto launch

Mahama also suggested that Dr Bawumia appeared unsettled during the session, pointing to moments of hesitation and stammering as evidence.

He shared these remarks while addressing supporters on the first day of his two-day campaign tour in Ada, as part of his Greater Accra Regional campaign on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Mahama said "Just yesterday the Cedi crossed the 16 Cedi to one dollar barrier. When you do something with a devious intention it backfires on you, we announced we were going to launch our manifesto on the 24th of August, immediately our opponents announced that they were going to do a media encounter on the 25th of August, the very next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

"The intention for doing that media encounter the next day after we had announced our manifesto was to get the attention of Ghanaians from the NDC manifesto, that was the main reason that they decided to do a media encounter the very next day after we launched our manifesto.

"When you do something with devious intentions, it backfires on you. You know how to tell if people are lying, if there are people who are smooth talkers who can speak like machine guns, the time when they become stammerers you know they are lying. Somebody who has been speaking 'ratatatata' like AK 47 suddenly, at a media encounter, starts stammering."

During the press conference, Dr Bawumia was asked how he plans to address the rising cost of living in the country, and responded that the government is implementing several policies to stabilise the economy, adding that with time, Ghanaians will see a reduction in inflation.