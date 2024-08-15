ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama gov't to institute national day of prayer and thanksgiving

Kojo Emmanuel

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, who is on a campaign tour of the Volta region, announced at a breakfast meeting with religious leaders in Ho, a key part of his campaign, that he will institute an annual National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving when he is elected President in December.

John Mahama prays
John Mahama prays

He explained that the purpose of this day would be to thank God for what he has done for the people of Ghana and to seek his continued blessings for the nation.

Recommended articles

Mahama emphasised the importance of giving thanks in all circumstances and the need for spiritual intercession for blessings.

He believes that acknowledging the good that has already been done will bring more good in the future.

"In all things, we must give thanks. In happiness, sadness, and whatever happens to us, we must give thanks", he stated, adding, "Even though God expects us to work hard to improve our circumstances, he also recognises that spiritually, you must intercede for God to open the gates for you."

Mahama stressed the importance of counting one's blessings and acknowledging God's past actions to receive more in the future.

"He says count your blessings, and if you accept and recognise what he has done for you, he will do even more for you."

Mahama's vision of "Building the Ghana we want together" remains the central theme of his campaign message as he engages with various stakeholders in the region.

John Mahama praying
John Mahama praying Pulse Ghana

During his campaign tour, Mahama has been holding community durbars and interacting with young Ghanaians, women, traders, drivers, traditional leaders, and other community members.

The proposed National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving is just one example of Mahama's commitment to fostering a strong and prosperous Ghana for all its citizens.

Kojo Emmanuel

