Mahama gov't to institute national day of prayer and thanksgiving

Mahama emphasised the importance of giving thanks in all circumstances and the need for spiritual intercession for blessings.

He believes that acknowledging the good that has already been done will bring more good in the future.

"In all things, we must give thanks. In happiness, sadness, and whatever happens to us, we must give thanks", he stated, adding, "Even though God expects us to work hard to improve our circumstances, he also recognises that spiritually, you must intercede for God to open the gates for you."

Mahama stressed the importance of counting one's blessings and acknowledging God's past actions to receive more in the future.

"He says count your blessings, and if you accept and recognise what he has done for you, he will do even more for you."

Mahama's vision of "Building the Ghana we want together" remains the central theme of his campaign message as he engages with various stakeholders in the region.

During his campaign tour, Mahama has been holding community durbars and interacting with young Ghanaians, women, traders, drivers, traditional leaders, and other community members.

As Mahama travels throughout the Volta region, engaging with various groups and individuals, his message of gratitude and hope, in line with the theme of his campaign, is being warmly received.