Mahama lists key public institutions to operate under 24-hour economy

Sammy Danso Eghan

Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has outlined key public sector institutions that will participate in his proposed 24-hour economy if he is elected President in the December 7 polls.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s Manifesto in Winneba, Central Region, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Mahama stated that public institutions whose services are in high demand would operate on a three-shift system, with each shift lasting eight hours.

The former President added that this shift system would enhance access to essential public services while creating jobs.

The institutions identified include the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Passport Office, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.

Mahama noted that the policy would also support the recruitment of more security personnel across various agencies to ensure adequate protection for businesses.

Incentives for businesses participating in the 24-hour economy policy would include cheaper electricity, tax breaks, and other support packages, according to Mahama.

“We will provide tax incentives to companies that sign up, allowing them to pay lower taxes so that they can reinvest their savings back into their operations,” he said.

The NDC Flagbearer also announced plans to establish what he called the “Accelerated Expert Development Council” to facilitate the registration of Ghanaian goods within the African Continental Free Trade Area and to promote exports.

