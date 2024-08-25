Mahama lists key public institutions to operate under 24-hour economy

The former President added that this shift system would enhance access to essential public services while creating jobs.

The institutions identified include the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Passport Office, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.

He further explained that the 24-hour economy would target key sectors in the private sector, including agro-processing, construction, financial services, sanitation and waste management, extractive industries, the hospitality industry, restaurants, and the transport sector.

Mahama noted that the policy would also support the recruitment of more security personnel across various agencies to ensure adequate protection for businesses.

Incentives for businesses participating in the 24-hour economy policy would include cheaper electricity, tax breaks, and other support packages, according to Mahama.

“We will provide tax incentives to companies that sign up, allowing them to pay lower taxes so that they can reinvest their savings back into their operations,” he said.