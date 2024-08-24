Mahama promises new dawn for Ghana, urges support as NDC launches manifesto today

“Join me from Winneba as I unveil a vision for our future that will bring justice, jobs, and prosperity to every corner of our beloved nation,” Mahama urged in the statement on his official social media pages. “We take the first step towards resetting Ghana. We face challenges that have held us back for too long, but now it’s time to build the Ghana we all want together.”

Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, are expected to lead the long-anticipated manifesto launch at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium of the University of Education, Winneba, today, 24 August.

The event is expected to see the rank and file of the largest opposition political party in Ghana converge to listen and show support for the vision statement of the NDC if it is elected to return to power in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) launched its manifesto in Takoradi on 18 August, with the flagbearer and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, spelling out the party’s vision for Ghana and why Ghanaians should renew their mandate.