ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama promises new dawn for Ghana, urges support as NDC launches manifesto today

Andreas Kamasah

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is promising a new dawn for Ghana as his party prepares to launch its manifesto ahead of the 7 December general elections.

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama

The former President, who is seeking a return to power, issued a statement rallying the support of Ghanaians for the yet-to-be-launched manifesto, which he believes contains a transformative vision for the nation’s future.

Recommended articles

“Join me from Winneba as I unveil a vision for our future that will bring justice, jobs, and prosperity to every corner of our beloved nation,” Mahama urged in the statement on his official social media pages. “We take the first step towards resetting Ghana. We face challenges that have held us back for too long, but now it’s time to build the Ghana we all want together.”

The event is expected to see the rank and file of the largest opposition political party in Ghana converge to listen and show support for the vision statement of the NDC if it is elected to return to power in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
John Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
John Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Pulse Ghana

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) launched its manifesto in Takoradi on 18 August, with the flagbearer and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, spelling out the party’s vision for Ghana and why Ghanaians should renew their mandate.

A week after the manifesto launch, Bawumia is scheduled to meet the Ghanaian media in an engagement tomorrow, Sunday, August 25, to respond to questions just like his contender, Mahama did a few weeks ago.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Atta Kyea

NPP is the source of all anti-poverty initiatives – Atta Akyea

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

My government will make business and jobs number one priority — Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

I'll build an airport in Upper East Region — Bawumia promises

Ghana votes

NPP, NDC's battle for political dominance in Krowor constituency: Who wins 2024?