Mahama visits Rawlings

news

Former president John Mahama paid a visit to founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Jerry John Rawlings.

Mahama with some stalwarts of the party visited Rawlings to inform him of his intentions to contest as the party's presidential candidate for the 2020 polls.

The meeting, Pulse.com.gh gathered would also be used to explain convincingly and justify why Mahama is the best man to lead the party to the 2020 elections.

Among other issues, Pulse.com.gh has been told the meeting with Rawlings also touched on happenings within the party and what ought to be done by the NDC to enable the party face the 2020 polls as united force.