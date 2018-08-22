Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama visits Rawlings


Agenda 2020 Mahama visits Rawlings

Former president of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama calls on Jerry John Rawlings, also a former president of the West African country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mahama visits Rawlings

Mahama visits Rawlings

Former president John Mahama paid a visit to founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Jerry John Rawlings.

Mahama with some stalwarts of the party visited Rawlings to inform him of his intentions to contest as the party's presidential candidate for the 2020 polls.

The meeting, Pulse.com.gh gathered would also be used to explain convincingly and justify why Mahama is the best man to lead the party to the 2020 elections.

Rawlings laughs with John Mahama and his delegation

Rawlings laughs with John Mahama and his delegation
 

Among other issues, Pulse.com.gh has been told the meeting with Rawlings also touched on happenings within the party and what ought to be done by the NDC to enable the party face the 2020 polls as united force.

John Mahama posses with Rawlings for a photo after the visit

John Mahama posses with Rawlings for a photo after the visit

 

