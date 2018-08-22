Mahama visits Rawlings

Former president of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama calls on Jerry John Rawlings, also a former president of the West African country.
Mahama with some stalwarts of the party visited Rawlings to inform him of his intentions to contest as the party's presidential candidate for the 2020 polls.
Among other issues, Pulse.com.gh has been told the meeting with Rawlings also touched on happenings within the party and what ought to be done by the NDC to enable the party face the 2020 polls as united force.