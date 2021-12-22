RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama was a dead goat but Nana Addo is a rotten goat – Manasseh Azure

Kojo Emmanuel

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has revealed that former President John Mahama who claimed he's 'dead goat' was better than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who he [Manasseh] described as a 'rotten goat'.

Nana Addo and John Mahama
Nana Addo and John Mahama

He said Mahama accept criticisms and tolerant than the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Manasseh has constantly expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of Nana Addo.

He said he voted for Mahama in 2012 but in 2016, he voted against him due to the scandals that happened under his tenure adding that "in 2020, I didn't vote. But if I were to vote, I would choose Mahama over Akufo-Addo. Akufo-Addo, in my view, has turned out to be worse than Mahama."

In a Facebook post, he said Ghanaians gave Mahama the "opportunity and he misused it."

"The "dumsor" that crippled businesses were real. The GYEEDA, Subah, SADA, bus branding, and other scandals were real. They were things that happened. We made no mistake voting him out of office. In the circumstances we found ourselves in, there was a great yearning for change, the call for a new direction, and the breath of fresh air. It's true that Akufo-Addo has turned out to be worse," he stated.

Manasseh Azure Awuni
Manasseh Azure Awuni Pulse Ghana

"The fact that Akufo-Addo has turned out to be worse doesn't turn Mahama's bad deeds into good deeds," he stressed.

Manasseh noted that Mahama's chances of winning in 2024 are bright if he contests.

He indicated that Nana Addo "is already doing a lot of work to help a Mahama come back."

"If he wins, it wouldn't because we've regretted our actions in 2016. It will be because the alternative turned out to be a rotten goat, and Ghanaians did not have any option so they went back to the dead goat," he said.

