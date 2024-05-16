Mahama's AI promise to fight galamsey is vote-seeking gimmick — Richard Ahiagbah

Addressing attendees as the guest of honor at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-scale Mining at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, Mahama outlined plans for his administration to utilize AI for identifying small-scale mining and galamsey operations, monitoring excavators, and geofencing concessions.

He also proposed the establishment of a dedicated fund to furnish mining communities with sustainable equipment for exploitation.

Responding to Mahama's proposal, Richard Ahiagbah in an X post dismissed it as a political ploy aimed at garnering votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In a subsequent statement, he emphasized that combating galamsey necessitates collective efforts across society.