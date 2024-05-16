ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama's AI promise to fight galamsey is vote-seeking gimmick — Richard Ahiagbah

Emmanuel Tornyi

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asserted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is complicit in promoting illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

His remarks follow the recent pledge by John Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer, to employ advanced technology, specifically artificial intelligence, in tackling galamsey if elected in the 2024 elections.

Addressing attendees as the guest of honor at the 3rd Annual Transformational Dialogue on Small-scale Mining at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani, Mahama outlined plans for his administration to utilize AI for identifying small-scale mining and galamsey operations, monitoring excavators, and geofencing concessions.

He also proposed the establishment of a dedicated fund to furnish mining communities with sustainable equipment for exploitation.

Responding to Mahama's proposal, Richard Ahiagbah in an X post dismissed it as a political ploy aimed at garnering votes.

In a subsequent statement, he emphasized that combating galamsey necessitates collective efforts across society.

He further asserted that resolving the galamsey crisis would remain elusive under Mahama and the NDC's leadership, as they are entrenched in promoting and benefiting from such activities.

