ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Martin Kpebu laments wasting his vote in 2016: 'I thought Akufo-Addo was junior Jesus'

Andreas Kamasah

Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu recently shed light on his 2016 voting decision, attributing it to what he now describes as a biased perception of then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Speaking on the TV3 program "Key Points," Kpebu admitted to viewing Akufo-Addo as a transformative figure akin to "junior Jesus," believing he would ameliorate the challenges faced during the John Dramani Mahama administration.

Martin Kpebu laments wasting his vote in 2016: 'I thought Akufo-Addo was junior Jesus'
Martin Kpebu laments wasting his vote in 2016: 'I thought Akufo-Addo was junior Jesus'

However, Kpebu's retrospective analysis reveals a personal bias, acknowledging Akufo-Addo's extensive legal experience clouded his judgment. “I voted for Akufo-Addo, clear, because I thought that this was junior Jesus in 2016. I voted for him because I thought he was the one coming to change everything. In hindsight, I suffered a bias because he has been a lawyer much longer than I have been, so I looked at the personal things I was doing, and I said then, if this man is decades ahead of me, then he must be super super. Not knowing there is no logic in it,” Kpebu lamented.

Recommended articles

Kpebu's remarks follow a recent poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, which paints a dynamic picture of Ghana's upcoming 2025 elections. According to the poll, former President John Dramani Mahama leads the pack with 54.3%, while the New Patriotic Party's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia trails with 34.9%. Other candidates, including Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako, garnered smaller percentages, reflecting a diverse political landscape.

As Ghana gears up for the impending electoral contest, Kpebu's reflections underscore the importance of informed decision-making and the evolving nature of political preferences. With the electorate's sentiments shifting, the stage is set for a spirited electoral race, shaping the nation's trajectory in the years to come.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah

The current 'dumsor' looks like someone doesn’t want Bawumia to be President – Carlos

John Mahama

Scrap e-levy, betting tax other taxes now if you mean it – Mahama to Bawumia

John Mahama

Nana Addo has crossed many red lines in our democratic practice — Mahama

Martin Kpebu laments wasting his vote in 2016: 'I thought Akufo-Addo was junior Jesus'

Martin Kpebu laments wasting his vote in 2016: 'I thought Akufo-Addo was junior Jesus'