Martin Kpebu laments wasting his vote in 2016: 'I thought Akufo-Addo was junior Jesus'

However, Kpebu's retrospective analysis reveals a personal bias, acknowledging Akufo-Addo's extensive legal experience clouded his judgment. “I voted for Akufo-Addo, clear, because I thought that this was junior Jesus in 2016. I voted for him because I thought he was the one coming to change everything. In hindsight, I suffered a bias because he has been a lawyer much longer than I have been, so I looked at the personal things I was doing, and I said then, if this man is decades ahead of me, then he must be super super. Not knowing there is no logic in it,” Kpebu lamented.