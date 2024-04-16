However, Kpebu's retrospective analysis reveals a personal bias, acknowledging Akufo-Addo's extensive legal experience clouded his judgment. “I voted for Akufo-Addo, clear, because I thought that this was junior Jesus in 2016. I voted for him because I thought he was the one coming to change everything. In hindsight, I suffered a bias because he has been a lawyer much longer than I have been, so I looked at the personal things I was doing, and I said then, if this man is decades ahead of me, then he must be super super. Not knowing there is no logic in it,” Kpebu lamented.
Martin Kpebu laments wasting his vote in 2016: 'I thought Akufo-Addo was junior Jesus'
Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu recently shed light on his 2016 voting decision, attributing it to what he now describes as a biased perception of then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Speaking on the TV3 program "Key Points," Kpebu admitted to viewing Akufo-Addo as a transformative figure akin to "junior Jesus," believing he would ameliorate the challenges faced during the John Dramani Mahama administration.
Kpebu's remarks follow a recent poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, which paints a dynamic picture of Ghana's upcoming 2025 elections. According to the poll, former President John Dramani Mahama leads the pack with 54.3%, while the New Patriotic Party's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia trails with 34.9%. Other candidates, including Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten and Nana Kwame Bediako, garnered smaller percentages, reflecting a diverse political landscape.
As Ghana gears up for the impending electoral contest, Kpebu's reflections underscore the importance of informed decision-making and the evolving nature of political preferences. With the electorate's sentiments shifting, the stage is set for a spirited electoral race, shaping the nation's trajectory in the years to come.
