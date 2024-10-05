Meet Dr. Maryam Esaka: The New Force’s Vice-Presidential Candidate

Professional background

Dr. Esaka is a renowned finance professional and academic. She has made significant contributions to Ghana’s financial sector, particularly during her time as Senior Manager at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Ghana.

In this role, she oversaw investments, licensed capital market operators, and developed key regulations that have strengthened the integrity and growth of Ghana’s capital markets.

Academic achievements

Dr. Esaka holds a PhD. in Finance, an MBA, and advanced certifications in Islamic Finance and ERP software.

She has taught at the University of Ghana Business School and the University of Professional Studies, Accra, where she has been recognised for her dedication to educating the next generation of finance professionals.

Advocacy and social impact

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Esaka is a passionate advocate for women’s rights and empowerment. She uses her platform to champion issues of equality, focusing on the economic empowerment of women in both the formal and informal sectors. Her commitment to fostering financial literacy and advocating for inclusive growth has made her an influential voice in Ghana’s socio-economic development.

Personal life

Dr. Esaka is a devout Muslim and integrates her faith into her advocacy work, promoting values of equality and empowerment. Her dedication to social development and economics brings substantial expertise to her new role as a vice-presidtential candidate.

Family background

Dr. Esaka comes from a family deeply rooted in education and public service. Her parents were both educators, instilling in her a strong value for learning and community service from a young age. This background has significantly influenced her career and advocacy work.

Speaking at her outdooring as the running mate for The New Force, she stated that the December 7 election is about the future of Ghana, and urged Ghanaians to choose a forward looking individual who would ensure that Ghanaians live a better life.

“This election is not just about who will lead but the future of our nation. It is about choosing between the old ways of doing things that have not delivered for the majority of our people and a new forward-looking vision that seeks to uplift every Ghanaian," Dr Esaka said.