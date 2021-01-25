He specifically mentioned Ken Ofori-Atta who has been nominated as the minister-designate for finance to be drilled at the Appointments Committee.

He stated that the minister-designate for the various security ministries would also face it tough at the committee.

"I'm sure that some of the appointees will have a really tough time. Ken Ofori Atta will not have it easy. The various security ministers will go through the drill. But the MPs will know that there is a limit to what they can expose to the public. So, I expect a very interesting and very revealing appointment committee sitting this time around," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.

Rumours indicated that Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the Appointments Committee planned to collect bribes and pass some of the appointees is a dent in their reputations.

Some political watchers have predicted a situation where some of the NDC MPs might be compromised, a scenario the lawmakers have rejected.

Commenting on the development, Ben Ephson argued that "the nature of the vote this year, especially in the parliamentary, like what I’ve said that at least a third it looks like the swing voters are going to rise and the core supporters of the two parties will swing.

"I'm happy that the NDC MP’s are throwing the ball back to them, bring proof. So that they understand the nature of how the NDC will use their numbers."

According to him, "clearly, the number will give way to more cooperation and understanding unlike Nana Addo’s first term in office. And I hope that the NDC supporters will bear in mind that what the swing voters did to the NPP especially in the parliamentary, they can do the same to NDC in 2024 if they see that they are using their numbers to disrupt governance."