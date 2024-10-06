ADVERTISEMENT
NAPO accuses NDC of introducing Comprehensive Sexuality Education

Running mate for the New PatrioticParty (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, commonly known as NAPO, has made accusations against the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NAPO
NAPO, claimed that upon assuming office as Education Minister, he discovered that the NDC, under the leadership of Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, had developed a curriculum that included Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) for school children.

The Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) is a curriculum-based process designed to teach and learn about the cognitive, emotional, physical, and social aspects of sexuality. The aim was to equip children and young people with the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values necessary to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, develop respectful social and sexual relationships, and understand their rights.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) developed guidelines for CSE, which are organised into modules based on age and grade levels, spanning from age 4 to 18 years. These guidelines are intended for use by teachers from Kindergarten to Senior High School, as well as for community-based education targeting children, adolescents, and young people up to 24 years old.

The implementation of the CSE faced several challenges varying levels of acceptance among teachers, parents, and communities, as well as concerns about the appropriateness of certain topics for young people. The controversy surrounding CSE often centred on cultural and religious sensitivities, with some stakeholders fearing that it might introduce children to sexual content prematurely.

Mathew Opoku Prempeh
Dr. Prempeh further alleged that the NDC had strategically placed church leaders and Imams in various regions to influence teachers in the implementation of this curriculum.

The accusations were made during a campaign rally, in Bantama in Kumansi on Saturday, October 5, 2024. NAPO emphasised the NPP’s commitment to safeguarding the educational content delivered to Ghanaian children.

