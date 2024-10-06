NAPO accuses NDC of introducing Comprehensive Sexuality Education

The Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) is a curriculum-based process designed to teach and learn about the cognitive, emotional, physical, and social aspects of sexuality. The aim was to equip children and young people with the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values necessary to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, develop respectful social and sexual relationships, and understand their rights.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) developed guidelines for CSE, which are organised into modules based on age and grade levels, spanning from age 4 to 18 years. These guidelines are intended for use by teachers from Kindergarten to Senior High School, as well as for community-based education targeting children, adolescents, and young people up to 24 years old.

The implementation of the CSE faced several challenges varying levels of acceptance among teachers, parents, and communities, as well as concerns about the appropriateness of certain topics for young people. The controversy surrounding CSE often centred on cultural and religious sensitivities, with some stakeholders fearing that it might introduce children to sexual content prematurely.

Dr. Prempeh further alleged that the NDC had strategically placed church leaders and Imams in various regions to influence teachers in the implementation of this curriculum.