NAPO alleges that NDC killed 2 prominent pastors, 1 traditionalist

NAPO claimed that the NDC orchestrated the deaths of Prophet Asare, Brother Amoako, and Nana Drobo, a traditionalist renowned for inventing an HIV drug. He made these allegations during a speech aimed at rallying support for his party in Nkoranza.

In addition to these claims, NAPO accused the NDC of demolishing mosques, urging residents of Zongo communities to vote against the party in the upcoming elections.

His statements have sparked significant controversy and debate, with many calling for further investigation into the allegations.

The NDC has yet to respond to these serious accusations.

Other controversial statements by NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is no stranger to controversy. In the past, he has made several statements that have sparked public outcry. One notable instance was when he refuted the suggestion that Ghana had returned to the days of power crisis, popularly known as “dumsor.” He told Ghanaians to create their own ‘dumsor’ timetable if they wanted one, a remark that was widely criticised as insensitive and dismissive.

Another controversial statement came when Dr. Prempeh addressed the lack of toilet facilities in some senior high schools under the Free SHS programme. He suggested that students could use rubber bags to defecate, a comment that drew significant backlash for its perceived disregard for students’ dignity and well-being.

