NAPO alleges that NDC killed 2 prominent pastors, 1 traditionalist

Sammy Danso Eghan

Presidential running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has levelled serious allegations against his party’s contender, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NAPO
NAPO

NAPO, also the current Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South accused the NDC of being responsible for the deaths of two prominent pastors and a traditionalist.

NAPO claimed that the NDC orchestrated the deaths of Prophet Asare, Brother Amoako, and Nana Drobo, a traditionalist renowned for inventing an HIV drug. He made these allegations during a speech aimed at rallying support for his party in Nkoranza.

In addition to these claims, NAPO accused the NDC of demolishing mosques, urging residents of Zongo communities to vote against the party in the upcoming elections.

His statements have sparked significant controversy and debate, with many calling for further investigation into the allegations.

The NDC has yet to respond to these serious accusations.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is no stranger to controversy. In the past, he has made several statements that have sparked public outcry. One notable instance was when he refuted the suggestion that Ghana had returned to the days of power crisis, popularly known as “dumsor.” He told Ghanaians to create their own ‘dumsor’ timetable if they wanted one, a remark that was widely criticised as insensitive and dismissive.

Another controversial statement came when Dr. Prempeh addressed the lack of toilet facilities in some senior high schools under the Free SHS programme. He suggested that students could use rubber bags to defecate, a comment that drew significant backlash for its perceived disregard for students’ dignity and well-being.

Additionally, Dr. Prempeh made headlines when he argued against including allocations for victims of the Keta tidal waves in the 2022 Budget. He questioned why the Finance Minister should allocate funds for the victims, citing similar challenges faced by his constituents without government intervention. This stance was criticised as lacking empathy and understanding of the affected communities’ needs.

Sammy Danso Eghan

