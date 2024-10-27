NAPO urges nursing students to secure their future by voting for NPP

In Dr Prempeh’s view, the upcoming election presents a choice between the stability provided by the NPP and the perceived risks of Mahama's leadership. He stated, “Like their colleagues at Korle Bu, they recognise the risk in returning to the leadership of a man who once cancelled their allowances and vowed not to restore them, even if it cost him the presidency."

He added that the 2024 election represents an opportunity for Ghanaians to secure their future. Many nursing students, he claimed, prefer Dr Bawumia's leadership, trusting that he will return to account for his actions after his term, unlike Mahama, whom they fear may cut allowances and impose stricter policies without accountability. “These students are actively campaigning, and he believes it will translate into votes for the NPP on December 7,” Dr Prempeh stated.

Dr Prempeh also criticised the NDC's financial management of nursing institutions, stating that the NPP inherited a two-year backlog in feeding grant arrears due to the previous administration's shortcomings. He attributed these issues to what he called the “incompetence” of the NDC in handling essential services.