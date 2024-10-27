NAPO urges nursing students to secure their future by voting for NPP

During an address at Pantan Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Accra, Dr Prempeh called on the students to vote against former President John Dramani Mahama, highlighting what he described as the mismanagement of trainee issues under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration. According to Dr Prempeh, the NPP’s reintroduction of trainee allowances is a testament to their commitment to nursing students, contrasting it with the NDC's decision to cancel these allowances during Mahama’s tenure, which, he claimed, imposed considerable difficulties on students.
Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Vice Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged nursing students to back the party in the upcoming election, asserting that their support is essential to safeguard policies like Agenda 111, a nationwide hospital development initiative.
Recommended articles
In Dr Prempeh’s view, the upcoming election presents a choice between the stability provided by the NPP and the perceived risks of Mahama's leadership. He stated, “Like their colleagues at Korle Bu, they recognise the risk in returning to the leadership of a man who once cancelled their allowances and vowed not to restore them, even if it cost him the presidency."
He added that the 2024 election represents an opportunity for Ghanaians to secure their future. Many nursing students, he claimed, prefer Dr Bawumia's leadership, trusting that he will return to account for his actions after his term, unlike Mahama, whom they fear may cut allowances and impose stricter policies without accountability. “These students are actively campaigning, and he believes it will translate into votes for the NPP on December 7,” Dr Prempeh stated.
Dr Prempeh also criticised the NDC's financial management of nursing institutions, stating that the NPP inherited a two-year backlog in feeding grant arrears due to the previous administration's shortcomings. He attributed these issues to what he called the “incompetence” of the NDC in handling essential services.
The event also featured speeches from Robert Lamptey, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Madina, and Municipal Chief Executive Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, both of whom echoed Dr Prempeh’s sentiments. They encouraged the students to support the NPP to ensure the continuity of beneficial policies for both the nursing sector and the wider healthcare objectives of Ghana.