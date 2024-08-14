NDC to launch manifesto on August 24 in Central Region ahead of elections

As Ghana approaches the elections, the NDC aims to present a comprehensive plan outlining its vision for the country's future.

The manifesto is expected to address key issues such as economic development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and governance.

Party leaders and supporters are eagerly anticipating the unveiling, which will serve as a blueprint for the NDC's campaign strategy.

The choice of the Central Region for the launch underscores its significance in Ghanaian politics.

Historically, the region has been a battleground for votes, and the NDC's decision to hold the event there highlights its intention to strengthen its presence and appeal to voters in the area.

Party officials have emphasised that the manifesto will reflect the aspirations and needs of all Ghanaians, with a focus on inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The launch event is expected to draw significant attention from both media and the public, marking a critical moment in the lead-up to the elections.

As the NDC prepares for the manifesto launch, political analysts and citizens alike will be watching closely to see how the party plans to address the nation's challenges and chart a course for progress.

The manifesto is anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping the electoral discourse and influencing voter decisions as the 2024 elections approach.

The Planning Committee responsible for the successful organisation of the manifesto launch comprises:

1. Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor (Director of Interparty and Civil Society Relations of the NDC)- Chairman

2. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah Esq. (Deputy General Secretary)- Member

3. Comrade Sammy Gyamfi Esq. (Communications Officer)- Member

4. Comrade Elikem Kotoko (Deputy National Organizer)- Member

5. Ludwig Hlordze (Director, Protocol and Logistics)- Member

6. Nana Oye-Bampoe Esq. (Secretary to the Manifesto Committee)- Member

7. Mrs. Beatrice Annan Esq. (Deputy Spokesperson for the John Mahama Campaign)- Member

8. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah (Former Minister of Sports)- Member

