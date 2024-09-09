ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC will do more for Northern Region — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Kojo Emmanuel

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has assured the people of the Northern Region that the next NDC government will not turn its back on the people and the region.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Addressing a mammoth rally at the parliamentary campaign launch of Hon. Haruna Iddrisu for the Tamale South Constituency in Tamale on Sunday, September 8, 2024, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the NDC does not take the support of the people of the Northern Region for granted.

Recommended articles

She said the next NDC government will prioritise the development needs of the region and work hard to create jobs for the people through its 24-hour economy, the Big Push and the National Apprenticeship Programme, among others.

"Just like you have not turned your back on our party, we have also reciprocated by not turning our back on the people of Tamale and the Northern Region. Our next government will do more for the people in this region," Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said.

She added that "I want to thank you all for the support that you continue to give our party, the NDC, and for keeping faith with us. We do not take your support for granted."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said, that in return for the support of the people of the Northern Region, the NDC has also been responsible for providing all the transformative and impactful development projects in the region, citing the University for Development Studies (UDS) and the Tamale International Airport as examples.

She said the next NDC government will take steps to address issues affecting Muslim communities such as the high cost of Hajj fare, roll out an aggressive programme to expand educational infrastructure in Zongos, including building three new Islamic Senior High Schools in the Northern, middle and southern belts of the country.

The NDC running mate added when the party forms the next government, it will provide scholarships to Zongos and inner-city students, especially in the study of law, medicine, engineering and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

Touching on the Tamale South parliamentary campaign launch, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang called on the people to continue supporting Haruna Iddrisu.

Haruna Iddrisu
Haruna Iddrisu Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

"I have come here today not just to launch the parliamentary campaign of Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, but I have also come to celebrate him and to let you all know that he is a good man and deserves your vote to be in the next parliament," she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that in every democracy, there are legislators that no one wants out of parliament, and stated that in Ghana, Haruna Iddrisu is an MP that nobody wants to see out of parliament.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said she was counting on the electorates to not just elect Iddrisu and other NDC parliamentary candidates in the next election. Still, they should also vote massively for NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to be elected as the next president of Ghana to enable him reset the country and provide jobs.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

‘As Veep I implemented 33 policies, Mahama can’t point to one’ – Bawumia

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

EC is a great threat to Ghana's democracy - Nyaho-Tamakloe

John Mahama and Dr Bawumia

I’ll vote for Mahama over Bawumia because of experience – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Jefferson Sackey

Jefferson Sackey kneels to beg profusely for Ablekuma Central votes (video)