NDC will do more for Northern Region — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

She said the next NDC government will prioritise the development needs of the region and work hard to create jobs for the people through its 24-hour economy, the Big Push and the National Apprenticeship Programme, among others.

"Just like you have not turned your back on our party, we have also reciprocated by not turning our back on the people of Tamale and the Northern Region. Our next government will do more for the people in this region," Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said.

She added that "I want to thank you all for the support that you continue to give our party, the NDC, and for keeping faith with us. We do not take your support for granted."

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said, that in return for the support of the people of the Northern Region, the NDC has also been responsible for providing all the transformative and impactful development projects in the region, citing the University for Development Studies (UDS) and the Tamale International Airport as examples.

She said the next NDC government will take steps to address issues affecting Muslim communities such as the high cost of Hajj fare, roll out an aggressive programme to expand educational infrastructure in Zongos, including building three new Islamic Senior High Schools in the Northern, middle and southern belts of the country.

The NDC running mate added when the party forms the next government, it will provide scholarships to Zongos and inner-city students, especially in the study of law, medicine, engineering and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

Touching on the Tamale South parliamentary campaign launch, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang called on the people to continue supporting Haruna Iddrisu.

"I have come here today not just to launch the parliamentary campaign of Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, but I have also come to celebrate him and to let you all know that he is a good man and deserves your vote to be in the next parliament," she said.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that in every democracy, there are legislators that no one wants out of parliament, and stated that in Ghana, Haruna Iddrisu is an MP that nobody wants to see out of parliament.

She further said this is because he is a parliamentarian who is knowledgeable, and intelligent, takes his duties seriously, greatly debates issues on and off the floor of parliament and is always on the side of the people of Ghana.