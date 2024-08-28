ADVERTISEMENT
NDC's concerns on the voter's register are needless - NPP

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has slammed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for raising "needless" concerns regarding the voters register.

In an interview with Citi News, NPP’s Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, responded that the concerns raised by the NDC are precisely the reason for conducting the voter exhibition exercise.

He explained that the exercise is designed to allow stakeholders to identify and correct any errors on the register before it is finalised, dismissing the NDC’s concerns as unnecessary.

Nimako stated, “So when there’s an exhibition, the exercise is simple. It is to enable stakeholders and assist the electoral commission to come out with a register that would be the final register for an election. So, at this phase, we are doing an exhibition, so if you go to the exhibition centre and your details are not correct, all that you do is ask for the exhibition officer to give you the appropriate forms, so you feel for the right corrections to be made to your details.”

John Mahama and Edward Omane Boamah
“It’s to enable you to go and check to make sure that your name and your details are in the register. If they are there and there are no questions to be made, yes, that’s the detail the EC must keep in the final register. So, when you hear people at this phase crying needlessly, it is really [surprising]."

He claimed that their review revealed issues such as missing names and unauthorized voter transfers, prompting a call for a forensic audit and a parliamentary probe.

Evans Annang

