NDC's concerns on the voter's register are needless - NPP

He explained that the exercise is designed to allow stakeholders to identify and correct any errors on the register before it is finalised, dismissing the NDC’s concerns as unnecessary.

Nimako stated, “So when there’s an exhibition, the exercise is simple. It is to enable stakeholders and assist the electoral commission to come out with a register that would be the final register for an election. So, at this phase, we are doing an exhibition, so if you go to the exhibition centre and your details are not correct, all that you do is ask for the exhibition officer to give you the appropriate forms, so you feel for the right corrections to be made to your details.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s to enable you to go and check to make sure that your name and your details are in the register. If they are there and there are no questions to be made, yes, that’s the detail the EC must keep in the final register. So, when you hear people at this phase crying needlessly, it is really [surprising]."

The NDC’s Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, had accused the Electoral Commission of tampering with the register following the voter exhibition exercise.