NDC's manifesto is 'clear and humane' - Imani Africa's Franklin Cudjoe

In a Facebook post, Mr. Cudjoe praised the NDC’s commitment to gender equality, highlighting the party’s pledge to allocate 30% of public office roles to qualified women.

He also expressed support for the NDC’s plan to tackle period poverty, which he believes will enhance young girls’ confidence and improve their educational outcomes.

"I heard clear, relatable, humane and universal ideas. 30% allocation of all public office appointments to (capable) women is a good idea. Defeating period poverty for young girls will boost numbers and confidence of young girls to stay in school."

Additionally, Mr. Cudjoe lauded the party’s proposal for a fiscal consolidation plan and an economic summit, describing the ideas as “very sensible.”

"The promise of a fiscal consolidation plan and economic summit in the early days of a potential NDC government is very sensible," he stated.

However, he mentioned that his team would conduct a more in-depth analysis to assess the feasibility and value of the proposed 24-hour economy.