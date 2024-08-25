ADVERTISEMENT
NDC's manifesto is 'clear and humane' - Imani Africa's Franklin Cudjoe

Sammy Danso Eghan

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has commended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its recently unveiled manifesto, describing it as “clear, relatable, humane, and universal.

The manifesto, launched on Saturday, August 24, outlines the NDC's vision for Ghana, featuring key promises such as the abolition of certain taxes, an investigation into the 2020 election-related deaths, and a ban on political appointees from acquiring state properties.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Cudjoe praised the NDC’s commitment to gender equality, highlighting the party’s pledge to allocate 30% of public office roles to qualified women.

He also expressed support for the NDC’s plan to tackle period poverty, which he believes will enhance young girls’ confidence and improve their educational outcomes.

"I heard clear, relatable, humane and universal ideas. 30% allocation of all public office appointments to (capable) women is a good idea. Defeating period poverty for young girls will boost numbers and confidence of young girls to stay in school."

Additionally, Mr. Cudjoe lauded the party’s proposal for a fiscal consolidation plan and an economic summit, describing the ideas as “very sensible.”

"The promise of a fiscal consolidation plan and economic summit in the early days of a potential NDC government is very sensible," he stated.

Emphasising the importance of good governance, Mr. Cudjoe advocated for a shift from the concentration of power and resources for personal gain to a governance model that prioritises the welfare of the people.

