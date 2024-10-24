No electricity and water metres when I become president – Hassan Ayariga

According to the politician, his plan is to replace the current metered billing system for electricity and water with a flat-rate structure. Under this new system, the amount landlords would pay would depend on the type of property they own.

Ayariga criticised the metering system, describing it as ineffective and unfair to Ghanaians. “There will be no meter for water and electricity in an APC government. The metering system is not effective and short-changing Ghanaians,” he stated.

He also emphasised the need for a shift in national mentality, urging Ghanaians to take ownership of their country’s development. He highlighted the importance of transparency in governance, stressing that an APC administration would prioritise the needs of Ghanaian citizens and businesses.

Ayariga’s broader policy proposals include establishing a national data system, creating a long-term development plan for the country, and introducing an economic lockdown to boost domestic production. He also pledged to reduce the number of taxes from 32 to 5, stabilise the cedi, and raise the minimum daily wage from 18 cedis to 300 cedis. To reduce corruption, he proposed a two-week salary payment cycle. Additionally, Ayariga aims to introduce a free port policy that would allow duty-free imports.

These policies are designed to address the numerous challenges facing Ghanaians, including the pressure on local businesses, the heavy tax burden, and the need for sustainable economic development.