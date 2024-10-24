No electricity and water metres when I become president – Hassan Ayariga

He made this statement while outlining his policy agenda during a meeting with the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) on Tuesday, 22 October 2024.
Dr Hassan Ayariga, the presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), has announced that there will be no metering system for measuring electricity and water consumption if he becomes President.
Recommended articles
According to the politician, his plan is to replace the current metered billing system for electricity and water with a flat-rate structure. Under this new system, the amount landlords would pay would depend on the type of property they own.
Ayariga criticised the metering system, describing it as ineffective and unfair to Ghanaians. “There will be no meter for water and electricity in an APC government. The metering system is not effective and short-changing Ghanaians,” he stated.
He also emphasised the need for a shift in national mentality, urging Ghanaians to take ownership of their country’s development. He highlighted the importance of transparency in governance, stressing that an APC administration would prioritise the needs of Ghanaian citizens and businesses.
Ayariga’s broader policy proposals include establishing a national data system, creating a long-term development plan for the country, and introducing an economic lockdown to boost domestic production. He also pledged to reduce the number of taxes from 32 to 5, stabilise the cedi, and raise the minimum daily wage from 18 cedis to 300 cedis. To reduce corruption, he proposed a two-week salary payment cycle. Additionally, Ayariga aims to introduce a free port policy that would allow duty-free imports.
These policies are designed to address the numerous challenges facing Ghanaians, including the pressure on local businesses, the heavy tax burden, and the need for sustainable economic development.
At the same event, Dr Joseph Obeng, president of GUTA, expressed concerns about the increasing presence of foreign traders in the local retail market, calling for measures to address the situation. He also discussed the issue of illegal mining, or galamsey, stressing that while mining itself is not new, the methods and chemicals being used require urgent reform.